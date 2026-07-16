President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated a major shake-up of Ukraine’s wartime leadership, dismissing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after just six months in office.

The removal of the 35-year-old defense chief, known for spearheading Ukraine's military modernization, has sparked public protests in Kyiv and triggered high-level military resignations, including that of Air Force Deputy Commander Pavlo Yelizarov.

During his brief tenure, Fedorov earned widespread praise for integrating advanced technology into Ukraine's defense systems, launching the highly successful "Army of Drones" initiative, and blocking Russian access to Starlink satellite networks. Under his leadership, Ukraine conducted highly effective asymmetric campaigns, deploying low-cost drone technology to target Russian oil infrastructure and isolate Crimea. On the very day of his dismissal, Fedorov announced the successful testing of a new, domestically produced ballistic missile.

Despite these technological achievements, intense friction behind the scenes ultimately led to his ouster. Fedorov recently confirmed long-standing rumors of a severe tactical clash with Ukraine’s top military commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Sources close to the ministry indicate that Fedorov’s fast-paced, digital-first reforms routinely collided with the traditional military bureaucracy favored by the General Staff. Analysts also note that Fedorov’s immense popularity and independent relationships with Silicon Valley leaders and international allies had created political discomfort within the president’s inner circle.

Addressing the public backlash, President Zelenskyy said that he understands and respects the protests that followed the decision and emphasizing that Ukrainians are entirely free to express their views. Zelenskyy defended the reshuffle as a necessary step to restore structural harmony and eliminate ongoing friction between the military high command and the defense ministry. He confirmed that Fedorov will remain a key part of his administration, with a new role to be announced at a later date.