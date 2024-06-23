A shooting against two synagogues and two churches in Russia's Dagestan left seven police officers dead, according to reports on Sunday.

The synagogue in Derbent was completedly burned down and local guards were killed, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry. The synagogue in Makhachkala was attacked by gunfire, the ministry said, with no further details available.

In addition, an earlier attack by unknown individuals on a police post in Makhachkala, killing one officer and wounding six others. Six police officers were killed and 12 others wounded in total.

Local reports showed gunfights still ongoing in Makhachkala.

The attack on the churches left a priest, according to local officials.

At least two of the assailants were killed, with others arrested. The incidents are being investigated as a terrorist attack.

More to follow