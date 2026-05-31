Riots erupt across France after PSG Champions League victory

Riots broke out across France overnight after Paris Saint-Germain claimed the Champions League title for the second consecutive year, with 416 people arrested, including 280 in Paris alone.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2060865878980227270 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Footage circulating on social media showed rioters setting fire to and vandalizing property across the capital, while fireworks were fired directly at police officers. Seven officers were injured in the clashes.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2060831977813549223 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://x.com/i/web/status/2060784796817617068 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

PSG claimed the trophy after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal, defeating the English side 4-3 after extra time ended 1-1. The shootout opened with a goal from Gonçalo Ramos before Viktor Gyokeres equalized for Arsenal and Désiré Doué restored PSG's advantage en route to the win.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2060878219985756571 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The scenes of disorder echoed previous episodes of post-match unrest in French cities following major sporting events, raising fresh questions about crowd management and public order during high-profile celebrations.