Riots erupt across France after PSG Champions League victory
Riots broke out in Paris and other parts of France after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League • 416 people were arrested as rioters set fires and attack police in Paris and beyond
Riots broke out across France overnight after Paris Saint-Germain claimed the Champions League title for the second consecutive year, with 416 people arrested, including 280 in Paris alone.
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Footage circulating on social media showed rioters setting fire to and vandalizing property across the capital, while fireworks were fired directly at police officers. Seven officers were injured in the clashes.
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PSG claimed the trophy after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal, defeating the English side 4-3 after extra time ended 1-1. The shootout opened with a goal from Gonçalo Ramos before Viktor Gyokeres equalized for Arsenal and Désiré Doué restored PSG's advantage en route to the win.
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The scenes of disorder echoed previous episodes of post-match unrest in French cities following major sporting events, raising fresh questions about crowd management and public order during high-profile celebrations.