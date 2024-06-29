Serbia says crossbow attack on guard outside Israeli embassy was terrorism

An assailant who fired a crossbow at a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade was shot and killed on Saturday in what Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called a terrorist attack.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1807023242193916105 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Dacic said the security officer targeted in the incident was hit in the neck with an arrow and fired several shots at the attacker, killing him.

"This is a terrorist attack against Serbia," he said after visiting the injured officer.

He said several other suspects, already on terror watchlists, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Dacic added the suspects are adherents of the Wahhabi doctrine, referring to a strict and fundamentalist branch of Islam.

Israel's foreign ministry said that there had been "an attempted terrorist attack in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade."