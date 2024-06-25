Police refute shooting reports in Russia's Dagestan capital

A shooting is reported in the capital of Russia's Dagestan region, Makhachkala. The police are said to have blocked central part of the city, chasing the gunmen.

Residents of the streets in the vicinity are asked not to leave their homes.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred between two people in a vehicle and police officers.

The Russian RIA News agency, citing the local authorities, said that the security measures in central Makhachkala will remain increased, but the situation is "calm."

In under half an hour after first reports emerged, the Dagestani police stated that "Several police squads were immediately sent to the scene, and the area was cordoned off. A thorough inspection of the area was carried out. The information [about alleged gunmen] has not been confirmed. Everything is quiet."

This is a developing story