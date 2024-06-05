Slovenia votes to recognize Palestinian state amid Gaza war

Slovenia has become the latest European nation to recognize a Palestinian state, following a decree passed by its parliament on Tuesday.

This decision follows similar recognitions by three other European states last week, amidst the ongoing war in Gaza triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

52 members of Slovenia’s 90-member parliament voted in favor of the government-sponsored decree after a tumultuous six-hour session.

The Slovenian parliament's decision was made in defiance of an opposition motion aimed at derailing the vote. The opposition, led by the conservative Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), largely boycotted the vote, with only one member attending and abstaining.

Prime Minister Robert Golob expressed hope for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza, stating on the government's X account, "Today’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state sends hope to the Palestinian people."

Rok/Wikipedia

The center-left government had submitted the decree for parliamentary approval last Thursday, as part of efforts to halt the fighting in Gaza.

The opposition, led by former Prime Minister Janez Janša, proposed an advisory referendum to delay the recognition, arguing that such a move supports Hamas and harms Slovenia's interests. However, this motion was rejected by 52 lawmakers during the session.

IDF Spokesperson

Parliamentary speaker Urška Klakočar Zupančič accused the opposition of misusing the referendum mechanism, clarifying that the 30-day deadline for voting on disputed legislation applies only to bills, not decrees like the recognition of a foreign state.

Despite the opposition's objections, Zupančič announced that parliament would proceed with the vote as planned. Janša criticized the government's actions, stating they went against procedural norms, which he claimed are fundamental to the rule of law.