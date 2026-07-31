Spain deploys military after some 50,000 Moroccans invade its North African enclave

Spain deployed military forces to Ceuta on Friday after an estimated 49,000 people stormed the Spanish enclave from Morocco in the space of 24 hours, overwhelming border defenses in an unprecedented mass breach.

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The figure, provided by Spain’s Interior Ministry, is equivalent to more than half the population of Ceuta, a Spanish city of around 85,000 people on the North African coast.

Footage from the border showed vast crowds overwhelmingly composed of young men running through gates, climbing barriers and making their way around coastal breakwaters. EFE described one group filmed after reaching Ceuta as mainly Moroccans aged between 16 and 30.

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At least 19 people were killed during the incursion, with bodies recovered from the water. Others were reportedly crushed in a stampede as the crowds pushed toward the frontier.

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Ceuta’s authorities had appealed to Madrid for military assistance after the Civil Guard was overwhelmed. The Spanish government said the armed forces would support border officers and take any additional measures required “to maintain security in the city of Ceuta.”

Spain and Morocco reinforced the frontier on Friday and appeared to have halted further mass crossings. Moroccan forces deployed water cannons and pushed back crowds gathered near the border, where a burned bus and several charred cars remained following clashes.

Spanish authorities said they would seek to remove those who entered the territory illegally as quickly as possible. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska were expected to visit Ceuta on Friday.