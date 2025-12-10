Sperm donor unknowingly passes deadly genetic mutation to 200 children across Europe

A sperm donor, unknowingly carrying a life-threatening genetic mutation, has fathered nearly 200 children across Europe, according to a comprehensive study published by the BBC on Wednesday.

The mutation, which dramatically increases the risk of developing cancer, was passed on to some of his children, and tragically, a number of them have already succumbed to the disease.

The investigation, which examined the far-reaching consequences of the man’s sperm donations, highlights serious gaps in the genetic screening and oversight practices at European sperm banks.

Experts cited in the report warn that the probability of an individual carrying this particular mutation avoiding cancer during their lifetime is extremely low, underscoring the grave implications for families affected by it.

While the donor reportedly acted in good faith and had no knowledge of his genetic status, the situation has placed a heavy medical and emotional burden on the children and families involved. Many of them are now facing difficult decisions regarding genetic testing, monitoring, and potential preventative treatments in light of the inherited risk.

The study raises urgent questions about the responsibility of fertility clinics and the adequacy of current testing protocols. It also sparks a broader ethical debate about how much donors should be screened for hereditary conditions and how transparent such information should be for recipient families.

As fertility treatments and sperm donation become increasingly international, cases like this shine a light on the critical need for stricter oversight and more robust genetic counseling, ensuring that families are better informed and protected against unforeseen hereditary risks.