Suspect arrested after explosion in front of French synagogue

Authorities in France on Sunday arrested the suspect involved in the explosion in front of the Beth Jacob synagogue in La Grand-Motte in southern France. The suspect was captured in the city of Nimes, approximately 30 miles away from the scene of the incident.

The suspect was arrested after a manhunt that lasted several hours, at the end of which an elite police unit arrived at the location where he was captured. After he opened fire on them, the forces were able to neutralize him. He suffered injuries to his face and was taken into custody.

After reviewing the security cameras at the scene, the suspect was seen leaving the synagogue area shortly before the fire started, carrying a Palestinian flag and a gun. Afterwards, an explosion caused damage to the synagogue gate.

According to suspicions, he lit two parked cars on fire, with one of the vehicles storing a gas balloon. French President Emmanuel Macron called it "a terror attack. My heart is with all the Jews in our country. We will always fight against anti-Semitism."

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal arrived at the scene, delivering remarks.

"This event near a synagogue is an act of antisemitism, once again targeting our Jewish brothers," he said. "‏I send them my full support. We are by their side. ‏We will not give up. Against antisemitism, against violence, we will never allow ourselves to live in fear."