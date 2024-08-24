Suspect in blast outside French synagogue wrapped in Palestinian flag

A blast early on Saturday outside a synagogue in southern France involved a suspect decked out in Palestinian emblems, police said, pointing out the incident was being treated as a potential terror attack.

Authorities beefed up security around Jewish sites following the early Saturday blast outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in the seaside resort of La Grande Motte, near the city of Montpellier.

Two cars outside the synagogue burst into flames apparently after a gas canister blew up inside one of the vehicles, police said. The blast wounded a police officer, whose life was not in danger.

The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor's Office has taken up the case, launching an investigation into "attempted terrorist assassinations" and other terrorism-related charges. The investigations have been entrusted to several specialized services, including the anti-terrorist sub-directorate (SDAT) and the DGSI.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) branded the incident "an attempt to kill Jews."

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin assured that all means were being deployed to find the perpetrator of this act. He also announced the strengthening of security around Jewish places of worship.

This event is part of a context of increased tension and rise in antisemitic actions in France, causing significant concern within the Jewish community and authorities.