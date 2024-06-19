Leading institution fighting antisemitism calls to oust German commissioner

The role of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) in combating antisemitism in Germany crisscrosses many points. In an interview with i24NEWS, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the SWC, outlined the organization’s recent work.

Cooper recently met with Germany’s Federal Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann, and a high-level intelligence official in Berlin. “They have daunting challenges ahead of them and realize this is not just about the Jews,” Cooper said, adding: “Germany is targeted by about a half-dozen terrorist groups and criminal gangs.”

“The Wiesenthal Center will work with the Justice Ministry on a conference [to be held] in January of next year focused on antisemitism on social media.”

Cooper said that back in 2015 he talked to German officials about the more than one million migrants and refugees who were allowed to enter Germany, asking them what the federal government planned to do about those "who brought antisemitic baggage.” He told i24NEWS, “We now know that not much was done.”

One telling example of where antisemitism has exploded is the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg. According to the state’s new intelligence report, which was published last week, the police registered 317 antisemitic crimes in the three months after Hamas massacred nearly 1,200 in Israel on October 7. In contrast, there were 245 antisemitic crimes in all of 2022.

The state is home to approximately 11 percent of the country’s Muslim population, and according to German media reports, antisemitism has been steadily rising there over the years. After October 7, German-Muslims have played in key roles in organizing mass demonstrations against Israel in Stuttgart and other cities across Baden-Württemberg.

The state commissioner tasked with fighting Jew-hatred, Michael Blume, has faced multiple allegations of being antisemitic himself since being appointed in 2018. Cooper revealed, “The Wiesenthal Center is calling on the Baden-Württemberg government to relieve Blume of his duties or dissolve the office. Unlike every other antisemitism czar on both sides of the Atlantic, he is contributing to antisemitism.”

Cooper’s demand is unprecedented and reflects, for many experts, the vital need to tackle a crude case of German state-sponsored antisemitism. Blume’s antisemitism reached a crisis point in May, when he told the German wire service DPA that Netanyahu does the fight against antisemitism a disservice with his behavior.

Blume said, “We clearly notice that Israel-related antisemitism is increasing sharply, and he attributed the rise in anti-Israel expressions on the leaders in Jerusalem. He said: "Right-wing extremists from Israel, the U.S. and Europe, and also the Netanyahu government, use the accusation of antisemitism in an inflationary way and exploit it. That doesn't help us at all if we want to fight antisemitism honestly."

Roman Haller, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Munich and is the former director of the Jewish Claims Conference, was appalled by Blume’s statement and published an open letter to the commissioner: "Your recent statement regarding the attribution of antisemitism is outrageous and leaves me speechless as a Holocaust survivor who is used to some things. Your statement not only counteracts the constant assurances of the State of Israel's right to defend itself, but also encourages the very people against whom you — especially as an antisemitism commissioner — should fight. Because what you are saying is pure antisemitism.”

Haller wrote that Blume was in fact embracing a frequently used antisemitic accusation by implying that Jews have only themselves to blame. “With your statements, you are not only depriving Israel of the right to defend itself, but you are also pandering to those who want to wipe out Israel. I expect a clear apology from you. However, if you stick with your unspeakable accusations, you will be unacceptable [as part of] the fight against antisemitism.”

Blume has not withdrawn his comment nor apologized. He is backed by the largely anti-Israel governor of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann. The Green party politician, who has served as the Minister-President of the state since 2011, declined to respond to i24NEWS press queries about the SWC’s demand to dissolve the commissioner position. Blume also declined to comment.

Besides tackling antisemitism at the political echelon, the SWC has developed practical tools for combating antisemitic activity and attacks on the front line.

Two weeks ago, the Wiesenthal Center hosted a delegation of German police officials for its “Tools for Tolerance® for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.” The professional development program aims to encourage service providers to explore the evolving role of law enforcement in increasingly diverse and complex societies, and advanced leadership development for command staff. The visit was organized by the German Federal Police Union, representing 206,000 officers from across the country.

Hosted at the SWC's Museum of Tolerance, 200,000 people have gone through the law enforcement training program over the decades, including a delegation from France. The topics addressed include how to properly investigate hate crimes and handle the community response, and ethical issues surrounding racial profiling. For the Germans, it offered them a chance to learn new practices, particularly in using software to identify and track down leaders of hate groups and organizers of hateful protests.

During their visit, the five German police union leaders also spent time with the Los Angeles Police Department to discuss how to combat antisemitism and hate. “There needs to be an effort to understand Jewish values. They are under assault from Hamas and Islamists,” said Cooper. The police officials were also paired with a Jewish family from the Los Angeles community to share the Friday night meal marking the start of the Sabbath, and attended Saturday morning prayers at a local synagogue.

Cooper recounted that one senior German official from the delegation frequently travels to Israel, and his attachment to the Jewish state is a "genuine sign of friendship that is heartfelt."