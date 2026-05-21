The European Parliament calls on the EU to "extend sanctions against Iranian officials"

The European Parliament adopted three resolutions on Thursday devoted to the human rights situation in Iran, Afghanistan, and Indonesia, notably expressing its solidarity with the Iranian people facing repression by the regime in Tehran.

In a statement, the Members of the European Parliament urged the Member States of the European Union to “further expand sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the repression, notably the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and entities linked to the Supreme Leader.”

“The members of parliament believe that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and their close family members should be banned from entering the territory of the EU. Member states should close Iranian diplomatic missions associated with transnational repression and implement all existing sanctions,” the statement continued.

The European Parliament also calls on the European Union and its international partners to further support the Iranian population facing restrictions imposed by the regime.

The deputies "also call on the EU and its partners to provide Iranians with the necessary tools to ensure safe and secure Internet access for the population, which has been subjected to an imposed blackout."