The Netherlands sentences 5 for Amsterdam pogrom

Five perpetrators of the attack on Jewish and Israeli soccer fans last month in Amsterdam were sentenced by a Dutch court on Tuesday.

Four of them were sentenced to up to six months in prison, while the fifth, tried as a minor, received community service.

They were charged with committing overt violence and sharing information in a group app that contributed to violence against Israelis.

Only the youngest defendant arrived in court to hear the verdict, as the others' lawyers argued that they wanted to avoid the attention the case is receiving.

The judge noted that these punishments are higher than usual for similar violent offenses, but "given the severity of the facts and the context in which they were committed, it is appropriate."

Since November 7, when the attacks broke out against the Israeli soccer team fams, some of which have not condemned the serious acts. Dutch police announced that they will also investigate the behavior of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans as well before they were attacked by the mob.

A US report that investigated the events found that the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans visiting the city also behaved inappropriately before the match.