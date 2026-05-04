Two arrested in arson attack on memorial wall for Iranians killed by the IRGC, in London's Golders Green

Counterterrorism officers arrested a man and a woman in Romford on Monday as part of an investigation into a string of attacks on Jewish and Iranian dissident sites across northwest London.

British counter-terrorism police have arrested two people in connection with an arson attack on a memorial wall in London's Golders Green neighborhood. This as authorities continue to grapple with a widening spate of attacks targeting Jewish, Israeli, and Iranian dissident sites across the capital city. The fire was set just after midnight on April 27 but was not reported to police until that evening. The wall was not damaged.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested Monday morning at an address in Romford, east London, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Both remain in custody at a London police station while officers conduct a search of the Romford property.

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The wall, known locally as the Eternal Wall, displays images of protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian state in January and is located near the Michael Sobell Jewish Community Center and the Beis Hamedrash Kehal Chasidim synagogue.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the arrests were the result of "extensive inquiries" conducted since the incident was reported. She confirmed that CTP London is working on "a number of investigations into incidents that have taken place in northwest London since the attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March." Flanagan also added that 30 arrests have been made and nine people charged across those investigations. All this as the UK threat level has been "raised to severe."

The arson wave began on March 23 with the burning of four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green. The group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for several of the subsequent attacks. The Board of Deputies of British Jews warned that communities are "potentially" under attack "by a foreign state."