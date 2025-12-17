UK charges two British-Lebanese men over Hezbollah membership and terror training

Two men with British and Lebanese citizenship have been formally charged in the United Kingdom over alleged involvement with Hezbollah, following a counterterrorism investigation that authorities say uncovered links to militant training and operational support for the group.

The suspects appeared in a London court this week after being accused of membership in Hezbollah, which is banned in the UK as a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors allege that both men traveled to Lebanon on multiple occasions to attend military-style training camps operated by the Iran-backed group.

According to court proceedings, one of the defendants is suspected of participating in training exercises at a Hezbollah-controlled airbase in Lebanon in 2021, while also being involved in preparations for terrorist activity and publicly expressing support for both Hezbollah and Hamas.

The second man is accused of attending similar training programs in southern Lebanon in 2015 and again in 2021. He has denied the charges.

Prosecutors told the court that evidence collected during the investigation includes images allegedly showing one of the men undergoing weapons and hostage-training drills. Authorities also claim that the second suspect had access to an extensive Hezbollah-linked network and was involved in efforts to obtain components that could be used for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Both men were initially detained during coordinated arrests in London earlier this year and were rearrested last week following the filing of formal charges. A judge ordered them to remain in custody until their next court appearance at the Old Bailey, scheduled for mid-January.

British counterterrorism officials emphasized that the case does not point to an immediate risk to public safety. The head of London’s Counter Terrorism Policing said investigators do not believe the alleged activities pose an ongoing threat to the wider public, while stressing that the UK remains committed to pursuing individuals suspected of supporting banned extremist organizations.