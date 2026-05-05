UK counter terrorism police investigate arson attack on abandoned synagogue in London

The London Fire Brigade was called to put out a suspected arson attack on a former synagogue early Tuesday morning. Initial CCTV enquiries indicate that the fire was started deliberately and Counter terrorism police is assisting in the investigation.

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This fire is being investigated alongside other recent attacks targeting London’s Jewish community.

This attack comes just a day after counterterrorism officers arrested a man and a woman in Romford accused of arson against the Memorial Wall in honor of Iranians allegedly killed by the IRGC. The arson wave began on March 23 with the burning of four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green. The group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for several of the subsequent attacks. The Board of Deputies of British Jews warned that communities are "potentially" under attack "by a foreign state."

This is a developing story.