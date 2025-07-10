UK, France unite nuclear forces vis-a-vis growing threats

Recommended -

For the first time, the United Kingdom and France have decided to coordinate their nuclear deterrence in order to strengthen Europe's defense against so-called "extreme" threats, particularly from Russia.

This historic decision was made during Emmanuel Macron's state visit to London, through a joint declaration signed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In this declaration, the two leaders express their willingness to work "more closely than ever" in the nuclear field, while maintaining the independence of their respective arsenals.

The text states that "no extreme threat against Europe would go unanswered by the two nations," paving the way for unprecedented strategic coordination of submarines and aircraft carrying nuclear weapons.

This development comes amid growing concerns about a potential disengagement by the United States, at a time when Donald Trump appears intent on reducing the American military presence on the Old Continent. Germany, through its Chancellor Friedrich Merz, had recently urged Paris and London to strengthen their role as guarantors of European security.

Traditionally, France has always refused to pool its nuclear strategy, preferring to maintain a strictly independent posture, unlike the United Kingdom, whose deterrence is fully integrated into NATO’s architecture. This rapprochement therefore marks a major turning point in bilateral cooperation.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey, hailed a "clear response to our adversaries: we are stronger together." The agreement also provides for a deepening of industrial cooperation, notably in nuclear research and missile development.

London and Paris will thus work on a successor to the Storm Shadow cruise missile, a new long-range air-to-air missile, as well as on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence applied to defense or microwave anti-drone weapons.

For experts, this joint declaration constitutes a strong signal to Moscow, but also reassurance for European allies that the two nuclear powers on the continent are ready to assume greater responsibility in collective protection.