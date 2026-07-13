UK officially designates Iran's IRGC a terrorist organization

The British government has formally designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, using new powers granted under recently enacted legislation targeting state-backed threats.

In a written statement to Parliament, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said British authorities had identified "activities linked to the Revolutionary Guards involving threats against individuals and acts of intimidation on British soil."

The move follows the accelerated passage of the National Security (State Threats) Act, legislation introduced after Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged tougher measures in response to a series of attacks targeting the Jewish community in the United Kingdom.

Previously, UK law allowed only non-state terrorist organizations to be proscribed, leaving state-backed entities such as the IRGC outside the scope of existing counterterrorism legislation. The new law closes that gap by allowing the government to designate organizations acting on behalf of foreign states.

Under the designation, it is now a criminal offense in the UK to belong to or support the IRGC, publicly express support for the organization, provide it with material assistance, participate in activities linked to it, or knowingly accept benefits provided directly or indirectly by the group.

The British government said the designation strengthens its ability to counter alleged Iranian state-linked activities in the UK and provides law enforcement with broader powers to protect national security.