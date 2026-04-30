UK pledges $31M boost to protect Jewish community after London attack

The United Kingdom has pledged an additional £25 million ($31 million) in funding to bolster protection for Jewish communities following a stabbing attack in north London that authorities have classified as terrorism.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the government will accelerate both funding and legislation aimed at countering security threats, describing the move as part of a broader effort to strengthen protections after the incident in Golders Green.

The attack, which occurred Tuesday, left two Jewish men seriously injured.

The victims, identified as Shilome Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, were hospitalized and later reported to be in stable condition. Police arrested a 45-year-old British man, born in Somalia, on suspicion of attempted murder. After initially being treated in hospital, the suspect was taken into custody and remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the assault is being treated as a terrorist act and said officers are conducting searches at a property in southeast London. Investigators are also examining whether the suspect is linked to a separate incident reported earlier the same day.