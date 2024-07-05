UK: Purged of Corbynites, Labour sweeps to landslide victory

Labour leader and incoming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated with supporters on Friday morning after his party surged to a landslide victory ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

Starmer and his wife Victoria posed for photographers with a smile at the vote count for his parliamentary seat in central London and was cheered by party members at an event at London's Tate Modern museum.

The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Commentators have also credited Starmer's victory to the purge of the supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, whose vicious anti-Israeli stance and embrace of open antisemitism has seen the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935.