UK: Purged of Corbynites, Labour sweeps to landslide victory
The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party's history
Labour leader and incoming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated with supporters on Friday morning after his party surged to a landslide victory ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809123938066211032
Starmer and his wife Victoria posed for photographers with a smile at the vote count for his parliamentary seat in central London and was cheered by party members at an event at London's Tate Modern museum.
The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.
Commentators have also credited Starmer's victory to the purge of the supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, whose vicious anti-Israeli stance and embrace of open antisemitism has seen the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935.