UK: Purged of Corbynites, Labour sweeps to landslide victory

The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party's history

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London early on July 5, 2024.
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London early on July 5, 2024.AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Labour leader and incoming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated with supporters on Friday morning after his party surged to a landslide victory ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1809123938066211032

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Starmer and his wife Victoria posed for photographers with a smile at the vote count for his parliamentary seat in central London and was cheered by party members at an event at London's Tate Modern museum.

The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffering the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Commentators have also credited Starmer's victory to the purge of the supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, whose vicious anti-Israeli stance and embrace of open antisemitism has seen the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935.  

This article received 8 comments

Comments