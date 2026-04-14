Ukraine criminalizes antisemitism with new law signed by Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a law introducing criminal liability for manifestations of antisemitism, marking a significant legal step in addressing hate crimes in the country. The development was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, which welcomed the move.

The legislation amends Article 161 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which addresses violations of equality based on race, nationality, religion, disability, and other grounds. The updated provisions explicitly include antisemitism, establishing penalties for related offenses.

Under the new law, individuals found guilty of antisemitic actions may face fines ranging from 200 to 500 tax-free minimum incomes, restriction of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to three years. Courts may also impose bans on holding certain positions.

The penalties increase significantly in cases involving aggravating factors. If the offense includes violence, threats, deception or is carried out by a public official, punishments may include fines of 500 to 1,000 minimum incomes or prison sentences of two to five years.

The most severe penalties apply to organized groups or cases resulting in serious consequences. In such instances, offenders may face prison terms of five to eight years, according to the law’s provisions.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine welcomed the signing, noting, “We express our gratitude to the author of the draft laws, Maksym Buzhansky, for his systematic work on the adoption of the aforementioned legislative initiatives.” The law itself was originally adopted by Ukraine’s parliament in February 2022.

The move comes amid broader international concerns over rising antisemitism, with Ukraine now formalizing legal tools aimed at deterring and prosecuting such acts.