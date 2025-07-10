Watchdog: Threat of Iranian attacks spike in UK, including abductions, murder

Recommended -

A new report by the UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee on Thursday warned that the threat of Iran attacking individuals on UK soil has "significantly" spiked.

Since 2022, the report said, the "wide-ranging, persistent, and unpredictable threat" of Iranian attacks has risen. Iran's international spy agencies are "willing and able – often through third party agents – to attempt assassination within the UK, and kidnap from the UK," the report said. At least 15 attempts to abduct or murder Britons have been recorded.

More to follow