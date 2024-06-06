World Leaders commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy

Veterans and world leaders gathered in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings, a pivotal moment in World War II when over 150,000 Allied soldiers landed in France to liberate it from Nazi Germany.

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the significance of preserving democracy, stating, “Democracy is literally on the ballot this year,” before traveling to France to pay tribute to the sacrifices made on D-Day.

With the number of veterans dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy with their presence.

Among the 200 veterans participating in the ceremonies is 101-year-old Bob Gibson, who vividly recalls his experiences during the invasion. Reflecting on the horrors of war, Gibson shared, “It’s like it happened yesterday. You wouldn’t believe what I have seen. Terrible.”

Gareth Fuller / AP

Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain’s King Charles, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined the day of tributes, while Russia, amidst its conflict with Ukraine, was not invited.

At the British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer, veterans received applause as they took their seats adorned with bright red poppies, symbols of remembrance. Amidst ongoing conflicts around the world, visitors expressed a desire for peace as they paid respects at the U.S. cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer.

“It’s very moving to see that so many young men are buried here,” remarked Brigitte Perdrix, echoing the sentiment for an end to current atrocities and wars. “A tribute to them would be for the atrocities and wars ongoing now to stop. It would be like a rose placed on each grave.”