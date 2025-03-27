Argentina to declassify archives on Nazis who took refuge after World War II

Argentinian President Javier Milei announced the declassification of significant archival documents revealing the identities of the Nazis who fled to Argentina after the Second World War. These fugitives largely settled under false identities, enjoying unofficial protection for decades. "President Milei has ordered the publication and declassification of the archives," said Guillermo Francos, head of the Argentinian Ministerial Cabinet. "These files concern Nazis who sought refuge in Argentina and were protected for many years. These are historical documents that should be accessible to the public," he noted during an interview granted to DNEWS.

Historians estimate that about 5,000 war criminals found refuge in Argentina, including major figures of the Nazi regime such as Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele. These documents could shed light on the escape networks used by the Nazis to evade prosecution and settle in South America.

Holocaust researchers will now be able to access these archives, which could provide new insights into the level of support from local communities that helped these criminals integrate into their host countries.

This decision follows a meeting last month between Milei and US Senator Steve Daines, a close ally of President Donald Trump, who supports the publication of these classified documents. After the war, thousands of Nazis fled Europe to various countries like Switzerland, Argentina, and Mexico. Some even integrated into the research, military development, medicine, and space exploration sectors of these nations.