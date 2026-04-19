Argentine President Milei opens Israel visit with Western Wall prayer

Argentine President Javier Milei began his official visit to Israel on Sunday with a prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, highlighting what officials described as the symbolic and spiritual start of his third visit to the country since taking office.

According to an official statement, Milei went directly to the Western Wall following his landing, choosing to open his trip at what was described as “the spiritual heart of the Jewish people.” The visit follows a similar pattern to his previous trips, during which he also began his schedule at the site.

During the prayer, Milei said, “My vision for the state is based on the values of morality and faith, on justice, and on Jewish heritage. The adoption of God’s laws and the sanctification of liberty, life, and private property are the key to our prosperity. Only respect for these laws will bring us true freedom, physical and spiritual, and build a heaven on earth.” He also recited Psalms alongside Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

Milei was accompanied by a senior Argentine delegation including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Argentina’s ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, and his wife. The group was received at the site by Rabbi Rabinowitz and Mordechai Eliav, director general of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Israeli officials present at the site welcomed the Argentine president and highlighted what they described as growing ties between Argentina and Israel. According to the statement, Milei expressed that the Western Wall is “the most important place” for him and signed the visitors’ book before receiving a book from the rabbi.

Officials added that Milei is expected to return to the Western Wall at the conclusion of his visit, continuing a practice he has followed on previous trips to Israel. The statement also said he prayed for peace and continued cooperation between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Milei in Jerusalem for formal talks and joint statements, where the two leaders are expected to sign agreements in aviation, security, and artificial intelligence, as well as announce the “Yitzhak Agreements” initiative aimed at strengthening Israel’s ties with Latin America.