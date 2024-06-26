Coup feared as Bolivian military forces entry into govt palace

Army general Juan José Zúñiga entered the palace of government. Bolivian television channels showed Arce coming face-to-face with Zúñiga: the recording was inaudible, but the president reportedly ordered Zúñiga to stand down, which he refused to do.

Shouts of “Long live Lucho! [Arce’s nickname]” could be heard in the background.

Earlier Bolivian President Luis Arce on Tuesday reported of "irregular" military manoeuvres and called for democracy to be respected. "We condemn the irregular recruitment of several units of the Bolivian army. Democracy must be respected."

Reuters, citing a witness, reported a tank seen hitting entrance to country's government palace in La Paz as soldiers enter the building.

Former President Evo Morales called the army movements an upcoming coup on X (formerly Twitter). “A coup d’état is brewing,” posted Morales, an Indigenous socialist who ran the country for 14 years before being forced out in a coup in November 2019, noted Buenos Aires Herald.

“At this moment, members of the armed forces and tanks are being deployed in Plaza Murillo. They called an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. among the joint chiefs of staff of the Army in Miraflores, with combat uniforms. We call on social movements from the countryside and the city to defend democracy,” stated the former president.

This is a developing story