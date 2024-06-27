Bolivian government thwarts coup attempt amid political turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, armored vehicles stormed the doors of Bolivia’s government palace in what appeared to be a coup attempt.

However, President Luis Arce vowed to stand firm and swiftly named a new army commander, who ordered the troops to stand down.

As the soldiers and military vehicles withdrew, hundreds of Arce’s supporters flooded the square outside the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem, and cheering.

Arce, flanked by ministers, addressed the crowd, thanking the Bolivian people and declaring, "Let democracy live on."

Later that day, the Bolivian general believed to be behind the rebellion, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested following the attorney general's opening of an investigation.

While the charges against him were not immediately clear, Zúñiga claimed before his arrest that President Arce had orchestrated the palace storming to boost his popularity. Zúñiga alleged that Arce had directed him to deploy the armored vehicles as a political maneuver.

Justice Minister Iván Lima denied Zúñiga’s accusations, asserting that the general was lying and would face justice for his actions. Lima announced that prosecutors would seek the maximum sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison for Zúñiga, accusing him of attacking democracy and violating the Constitution.

The attempted coup followed months of escalating tensions marked by economic hardship and increasing protests. Arce and his former ally, leftist ex-President Evo Morales, have been locked in a power struggle over control of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. Despite the apparent coup attempt, even Arce’s political opponents united to defend democracy and condemn the uprising.

As the crisis unfolded, military vehicles filled the plaza. Zúñiga, speaking to journalists before the palace entry, hinted at a possible new Cabinet of ministers and criticized the current state of governance. Although he did not explicitly declare a coup, he suggested the army aimed to "restore democracy and free political prisoners."

In a video broadcast on Bolivian television, Arce confronted Zúñiga inside the palace, ordering him to withdraw his soldiers and denouncing the insubordination. Arce reassured his supporters, emphasizing the need for the Bolivian people to organize against any coup attempts.

Shortly afterward, Arce announced new leaders for the army, navy, and air force amid cheers from his supporters. He thanked the police and regional allies for their support and condemned the insubordinate troops for tarnishing the military's reputation. The new army chief, José Wilson Sánchez, ordered all mobilized troops to return to their units, emphasizing the need to avoid further conflict.

As the armored vehicles and soldiers vacated the plaza, riot police established blockades around the government palace. The incident drew widespread condemnation from regional leaders and organizations, including the Organization of American States and leaders from Chile and Honduras.

Bolivia, a nation of 12 million, has faced mounting protests due to its economic decline and the power struggle within the MAS party. The chaos on Wednesday led many Bolivians to stock up on essentials, fearing further instability.