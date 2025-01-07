Brazil closes investigation against Israeli reservist

The Brazilian police announced Tuesday morning that an investigation against an Israeli reservist soldier would be closed.

On Monday, the police sent a request to legal authorities in Brazil to continue the investigation. However, a judge responded that there is no justified reason since the Israeli has left the country, and Brazil has no jurisdiction to investigate foreigners outside the country.

The Israeli citizen fled Brazil after a criminal investigation was opened into his alleged "war crimes" in the Gaza Strip, which was requested by the Palestinian organization Hind Rajab Foundation (HRJ). Last week, the organization filed a lawsuit against another soldier who, according to them, is located in Argentina.

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry published a comprehensive report on the organization on Monday. The chairman of the organization, Dyab Abou Jahjah, and his deputy, Karim Hassoon, are recognized as veteran anti-Israel activists. Jahjah is known, among other things, as a longtime supporter of Hezbollah and even claimed in 2003 that he participated in its military training. Both expressed support for the October 7 massacre and other terrorist activities.

In addition to the report, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli sent a letter to Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, who had supported the Israeli soldier in his fight not to be persecuted.

"The public pressure and exposure of the terror-supporting organization have succeeded," Chikli said. "Thanks to the Diaspora Ministry's report and the fight against antisemitism and the assistance of my friend, Brazilian Congressman Bolsonaro, the whole world was exposed to a report that made waves and struck the corrupt regime of Lula in Brazil. We will not be deterred, we will not remain silent, and we will not relent. We will continue to expose the ugly face of terror supporters and pursue anyone who tries to harm IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. The truth is with us - and it will prevail."