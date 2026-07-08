Brazilian police search Bolsonaro's home for weapons again, find nothing

Brazil's Federal Police searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's home for weapons and ammunition on Wednesday, authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Agents arrived at the condominium where Bolsonaro is under house arrest around 7 a.m., seeking weapons, ammunition, accessories, and registration documents. No material was found.

A lawyer for Bolsonaro first disclosed the search, which investigators later confirmed. Attorney João Henrique de Freitas said the defense had already reported the whereabouts of all the weapons and called the outcome "regrettable," writing that a former president "is still subjected to this type of action." Bolsonaro's son, Carlos Bolsonaro, criticized the operation as "persecution, injustice, and torture."

The scrutiny stems from a mid-June incident in which a pistol belonging to Bolsonaro was found with one of his bodyguards during a traffic stop. The judge subsequently decided to maintain and expand the house arrest, though the Attorney General's Office found no "serious misconduct" since Bolsonaro held a valid firearms license.

Bolsonaro has said he needed the weapon because he could not be unarmed with "three women at home."

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup plot and was moved to home confinement in March for health reasons.