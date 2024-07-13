In 1st in South America, Argentina labels Hamas as a terror group

Argentinian President Javier Milei on Saturday designated Hamas a terrorist organization and ordered a freeze on the financial assets of the Palestinian group.

In announcing the decision, Milei’s office cited the terror organization's attack on Israel last October 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages in what amounted to the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

"Argentina must once again align itself with Western civilization,” Milei’s office said Friday. Milei’s announcement ensured Argentina's "unwavering commitment to recognizing terrorists for what they are," adding that "it’s the first time that there is a political will to do so."