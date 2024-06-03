Claudia Sheinbaum projected to be elected Mexico's first Jewish woman president

Polls in Mexico project Claudia Sheinbaum, who was formerly mayor of Mexico City, will become the country's first female Jewish president, according to data published on Sunday.

The elections were held on Sunday, with votes still being counted, but the Enkoll polling firm said she is expected to receive 61 percent of the vote. This gives her a clear margin over her opponent, Xochitl Galvez, who is expected to receive 29 percent. This was the first election held where both candidates were women.

Sheinbaum is set to continue President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's policies as the candidate of the ruling Morena Party. She will take office on October 1 for a term of six years.

