Keiko Fujimori wins Peru's presidency in narrow, historic victory

Keiko Fujimori has won Peru's presidential election, becoming the country's first elected woman president after 100% of the votes were tallied on Monday following weeks of reviewing contested ballots. The final tally showed Fujimori, 51, with 50.135% of the vote, or 9,223,396 votes, to leftist Roberto Sanchez's 49.865%, or 9,173,755 votes.

Peru's National Electoral Jury is scheduled to officially announce a winner on July 3, and Sanchez has said he will file a legal appeal to prevent the proclamation, after leading marches in Lima to "defend the vote."

Fujimori will take office on July 28, becoming Peru's 10th president since 2016 and joining a growing bloc of conservative Latin American leaders. Her victory follows three failed presidential bids and was the third closest runoff in Peru's 204-year history. She is also the first Peruvian president elected despite receiving fewer votes inside the country than her opponent, with her win driven by strong support from Peruvians living abroad.

Her win also returns the political movement founded by her father, former strongman Alberto Fujimori, to power a quarter century after his authoritarian government collapsed. "We are getting closer and closer to starting a path of order and hope for all Peruvians," Fujimori wrote on social media. She said last week that she aims to unite a country "divided in two" and pledged to reduce crime and address deep inequality.

Over the past 15 years, Fujimori built her party, Popular Force, into one of Peru's most disciplined political forces, using its strength in Congress to oust four presidents while shielding allies from corruption investigations. After losing the 2021 election, she spent weeks claiming widespread fraud without evidence.

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar congratulated Fujimori on X, writing, "Congratulations to the elected President of Peru... for her victory in the presidential elections. I wish her much success. Peru and Israel are close friends who share common values, and I trust that together we will continue to strengthen our ties and promote cooperation in many areas for the benefit of both peoples."