Molotov attacks target Chabbad and multiple Jewish sites near Buenos Aires

Argentine authorities have launched an investigation after a series of attacks targeting Jewish sites in the city of La Plata, near Buenos Aires, with no injuries reported.

According to local officials, assailants threw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli Literary Center and the Max Nordau Library, a historic cultural institution founded in 1912. The devices shattered windows and caused property damage, but failed to fully ignite.

Days later, a local Chabad center was also targeted in a similar incident. The DAIA, which represents Argentina’s Jewish community, expressed concern over what it described as a rise in antisemitic acts.

The Buenos Aires provincial security ministry, along with specialized counterterrorism units, is leading the investigation. Officials say security measures around Jewish institutions have been increased in response.

La Plata Mayor Julio Alak condemned the attacks, warning they threaten “democratic coexistence” and vowing zero tolerance for hate and intolerance.

The incidents come amid heightened global concerns over antisemitism. Argentina, home to Latin America’s largest Jewish community, has a history marked by major attacks, including the AMIA bombing, which killed 85 people.

No arrests have been announced so far.