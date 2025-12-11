Norway: Venezuelan opposition leader Machado appears in public for first time in a year

After spending a year in hiding, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado emerged publicly for the first time last night in Oslo, waving to supporters from the balcony of her hotel.

The emotional reunion saw Machado thanking the crowd, blowing kisses, and singing with those gathered outside.

Machado, who has been in hiding in Venezuela since last appearing in public on January 9, following protests against Nicolás Maduro’s third-term inauguration, was absent from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Her daughter, Ana Korina Sosa, accepted the award on her behalf.

On stage, Sosa told the audience she was “waiting to hug and kiss her after two years” and reaffirmed her mother’s commitment to a free Venezuela. The crowd also expressed support for Venezuelans, calling on Maduro to respect election results and resign.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Machado’s escape from Venezuela involved extreme secrecy. She reportedly disguised herself, passed through multiple military checkpoints, and boarded a fishing boat from a coastal village after her team coordinated with the Venezuelan navy to avoid airstrikes.

During her journey, two U.S. Navy F-18 jets reportedly flew near the route, likely as part of a coordinated effort to ensure her safe passage. Machado then flew via private plane from Curaçao to Oslo, where she is now staying.

Her appearance marks a rare public moment for Machado, highlighting her continued symbolic and political role in Venezuela’s opposition movement while living under the threat of persecution.