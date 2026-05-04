At least two people were killed and 37 injured on Sunday after a monster truck lost control and plowed into spectators at an exhibition event in the southern Colombian city of Popayan, in the province of Cauca, Governor Octavio Guzmán confirmed in an early Monday post on X.

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred this afternoon, Sunday, in the Boulevard Rose sector, which has preliminarily left 37 people injured and at least 2 deceased," Guzmán wrote, adding that authorities had "deployed our entire institutional capacity and coordination with the public and private hospital network, firefighters, and ambulance network to address the situation."

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A Popayan city official told Colombian newspaper El Espectador that one of the victims was a 10-year-old girl and that a second individual died after being evacuated to a hospital. All those injured were evacuated for medical treatment.

Videos on social media showed the monster truck clearing an obstacle before failing to brake in time, causing it to veer into the crowd.

Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the footage. Guzmán expressed solidarity with "the families of those affected by this tragic accident, as well as with our capital city, Popayán."