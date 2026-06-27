Venezuela earthquake death toll rises above 900 as search continues

More than 900 people have been killed and thousands more injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the government said, as rescue teams continued to search collapsed buildings in the country’s north.

National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez said on state television Friday that the death toll had risen to 920, with 3,360 injured and at least 172 people still believed to be trapped under rubble.

The worst-hit area was La Guaira, north of Caracas, where officials said dozens of buildings were destroyed. The region is home to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela’s main airport, as well as one of the country’s two main ports.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said 214 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial quakes. The injured were being treated in temporary medical facilities after hospitals and other infrastructure came under strain.

Officials said hundreds of foreign rescue workers had arrived in Venezuela, with additional teams expected. In La Guaira, at least 243 people had been pulled alive from the debris, Jorge Rodríguez said.