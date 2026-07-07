Venezuela: Israel's ZAKA volunteers continue to search for bodies under the rubble

Israeli volunteers from ZAKA's international rescue unit are continuing search and recovery operations in earthquake-stricken Venezuela, working alongside local emergency services and international rescue teams as efforts shift from locating survivors to recovering victims.

The Israeli delegation, comprising engineers, rescue specialists, paramedics, first responders, and logistics personnel, is assisting authorities in some of the hardest-hit areas by searching for survivors, assessing damaged buildings, and coordinating rescue operations.

As hopes of finding survivors diminish with each passing day, the teams say they remain committed to searching anywhere there is still a chance of saving lives. In locations where survival is no longer believed possible, volunteers are focusing on recovering victims while ensuring they are treated with dignity.

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The mission is being carried out under challenging conditions inside collapsed and structurally unstable buildings, requiring careful risk assessments and close coordination with local and international rescue forces.

"We immediately began operations that continued for many hours at two separate disaster sites," said Nachman Diksztejn, commander of ZAKA Europe and head of the Israeli delegation. He said the teams are working closely with Colombian rescue crews and Venezuelan emergency responders to assess damaged structures, develop rescue plans, and coordinate field operations.

"As long as there is even the slightest chance of finding survivors, we will continue searching without giving up," Diksztejn said. "Where there is no longer hope of finding people alive, we are working with the local authorities to recover the victims with dignity."

Field commander Guy Mansour said every rescue operation requires constant risk assessments and rapid decision-making because of the unstable conditions.

"Every entry into a damaged building requires a professional risk assessment, full coordination with all agencies involved, and quick decisions in the field," he said, adding that ZAKA's experience responding to disasters in Israel and abroad has helped local authorities organize search efforts more effectively.

Haim Weingarten, ZAKA's deputy director of operations, said the delegation is working around the clock alongside local and international teams.

"Our volunteers represent both the State of Israel and the values of compassion, dignity, and professionalism," Weingarten said. "We will continue providing all the assistance we can for as long as it is needed."