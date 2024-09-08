Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez flees country

The chairman of the opposition and former candidate for the presidency of Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez, left the South American country after seeking refuge in Spain, according to reports on Sunday.

The surprise departure, coupled with the fact that several foreign governments consider him the legitimate winner of the July presidential race, is a major blow to efforts to oust the current president, Nicolas Maduro. This comes few days after the government ordered the arrest of Gonzalez.

"Edmundo Gonzalez, at his own request, flew to Spain on a Spanish air force plane," Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said.

"The government of Spain is committed to the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed in a statement published on Instagram that Gonzalez, who has not been seen since the elections, has sought refuge in recent days at the Spanish embassy in Caracas. She said that the government decided to grant Gonzalez safe passage out of the country in order to help restore the "political calm and peace of the country." Gonzalez and the opposition in Venezuela have not yet responded.