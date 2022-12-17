World Cup: Croatia defeats Morocco 2-1 in 3rd place match

Match comes ahead of Sunday's final between Argentina and France

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday in the third place consolation match of the World Cup in Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic hit the back of the net for Croatia while Achraf Dari struck for Morocco with the north African country's sole goal.

Luka Modric captained Croatia while Hakim Ziyech captained Morocco, which put on display a furious attempt to rally but Croatia's defense held steady to secure a third place finish in the World Cup.

Morocco is the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

The match at Khalifa International Stadium in the capital Doha comes ahead of the highly anticipated final taking place on Sunday between Argentina led by Lionel Messi and France led by Kylian Mbappé. That match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. local time at Lusail Stadium north of Doha.