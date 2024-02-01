British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is reportedly on the verge of leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari for the 2025 season.

While an official confirmation is anticipated later today, reports suggest that Hamilton, who signed a two-year deal with Mercedes last summer, might be eligible to make the switch at the end of 2024.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753002385444688032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sky Sports News says that Hamilton is expected to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, with the Mercedes factory set to be briefed by Toto Wolff, the chief executive of Mercedes' F1 team, ahead of the formal announcement.

Despite Hamilton's existing contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025, it is believed that the deal includes provisions allowing him to depart at the close of this year. Carlos Sainz's contract with Ferrari is due to expire at the end of 2024, creating a potential vacancy for Hamilton.

AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File

The move would mark the end of a highly successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes, during which he secured six world titles from 2014 to 2020. However, Mercedes' recent struggles on the track, with Hamilton not winning a race since 2021, may have influenced the decision.

Hamilton has previously expressed contemplation about ending his career at Ferrari, stating in May 2023 that he had considered the idea of donning the iconic red of Ferrari. Despite these thoughts, he affirmed that Mercedes is his "home," expressing contentment with his current team.

AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File

If the move transpires, it would represent a significant setback for Mercedes, which negotiated extensively with Hamilton last year to secure his services into the current year. While the final contract details remain unclear, advanced negotiations suggest that an official announcement could be made later this week.

The new Formula One season is set to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on February 28.