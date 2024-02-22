Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves has been handed a four and a half year prison sentence by Catalonia's top court after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The Brazilian football icon was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at an upscale nightclub in Barcelona during the early hours of New Year's Eve in December 2022.

The victim accused Alves of raping her in a restroom at the nightclub, leading to the court's ruling against him. In addition to the prison sentence, Alves has been ordered to pay 150,000 euros in compensation to the victim as determined by the court.

The 40-year-old ex-right-back has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023, with multiple requests for bail being denied by the court on the grounds that he posed a flight risk.

Notably, Brazil, Alves' home country, does not extradite its citizens when they are sentenced in other countries, raising questions about the enforcement of the court's ruling.

Throughout the trial, Dani Alves maintained his innocence, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. Despite the conviction, Alves and his legal team have the option to appeal the court's decision, leaving the possibility of further legal proceedings in the future.

The case has drawn significant attention, given Alves' status as a former star player for Barcelona, one of the world's most renowned football clubs.