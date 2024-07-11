England overcame the Netherlands to advance to the Euro 2024 final on Wednesday night in a spectacular 1:2 victory.

The Three Lions team will meet Spain on Sunday after defeating France 2:1 on Tuesday.

Ollie Watkins scored a goal in the 90th minute, preventing overtime. Harry Kane scored in a free kick in the first half, equalizing after an early goal by the Netherland’s Xavi Simons.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

This is the third time in the tournament that the team have come out ahead after trailing their opponents, following victories against Switzerland and Slovakia.

In Spain’s victory against France, Lamine Yamal at 16 years of age and 362 days became the youngest player to score in the history of the tournament.

The two favored teams met in a spectacular match, with Kylian Mbappe assisting Randal Kolo Muani in scoring the first goal of the evening in the first half. After Yamal, Danil Olmo scored, and France was unable to kick any more balls into the net.

Mbappe had a relatively weak game, with the French team unable to score since their goal in the eighth minute of the game. No successful attempts came in the second half for either team, but Spain came closer than France.