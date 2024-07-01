Euro 2024: England defeats Slovakia, Spain subdues Georgia – victors advance to semifinals

The second night of the Euro 2024 quarterfinals kicked off this Sunday with a dramatic match that saw England beat Slovakia 2 to 1 after extra time. Despite struggling to find an opening in their opponent's defenses, they were able to avoid slipping out of another major tournament at an early stage.

Slovakia stormed into England's goalposts in the 25th minute at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, pressuring tens of thousands of English fans in the stadium.

Even though England celebrated an equalizer at the opening of the second half, when a ball by Kieran Trippier found Phil Foden who scored from up close, the referees declared the winger offside and the goal was disqualified. Later, Harry Kane narrowly missed the Slovak's goal frame, protected by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. But then came the 95th minute, when Jude Bellingham received a header pass from Marc Guehi and fell into a spectacular overhead kick, which found the net and sent the teams into extra time.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

After the opening, Ivan Toney, who came off the bench, kicked up a header for Kane in overtime to give an English lead that the team manage to maintain. Next Saturday, England will meet Switzerland in a contest worthy of the Euro 2024 semifinals.

In the second game Sunday evening, Spain and Georgia met with La Roja seen as having a significant advantage. A ball from Otar Kakabadze met the foot of Robin Le Normand in the 18th minute, however, and the Spanish defender scored an own goal that astounded the stadium-goers.

Despite the setback, Spain equalized in the 39th minute from the left foot of Rodri, who kicked a ball flat into the far corner and defeated goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for a tie at half-time.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

As the second half opened, Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spotted Spanish keeper Unai Simón outside the goal and almost surprised with a half-court goal, but the ball missed. The Spanish finally turned the tables after their mishap at the 51st minute, when the young star Lamine Yemal lifted the ball over to a far corner, where Fabián Ruiz waited to score a close header.

Nico Williams scored the third in the 75th minute in a wonderful solo move, and Dani Olmo sealed the final result in the 83rd minute. Spain will now face Germany in the quarterfinals.