Euro 2024: Georgia wins 2-0 against Portugal

Unexpected win allows Georgian team to secure a place in the last 16

i24NEWS
2 min read
Georgia's fans celebrates during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Georgia made history and reached their first major tournament knockout stage with victory over Portugal at Euro 2024. With the win, the nation secured a place in the last 16 of the Euro 2024.

Georgia will now play Spain "after the most glorious night in their football history," as The Guardian wrote. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal on the second minute the game, followed by Georges Mikautadze's goal at 57 minutes.

This is a developing story

