Euro 2024: Georgia wins 2-0 against Portugal

Georgia made history and reached their first major tournament knockout stage with victory over Portugal at Euro 2024. With the win, the nation secured a place in the last 16 of the Euro 2024.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1806068802737541553 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Georgia will now play Spain "after the most glorious night in their football history," as The Guardian wrote. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal on the second minute the game, followed by Georges Mikautadze's goal at 57 minutes.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1806059293407367288 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story