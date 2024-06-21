Euro 2024: Spain beats Italy 1-0 to enter knock-out stage

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia: Jovic's late header pulls Serbia out of trouble

The second round of Group C in Euro 2024 between Slovenia and Serbia resulted in draw 1-1 after a dramatic equalizer by Luka Jovic during extra time.

The Serbian team arrived at the Allianz Arena in Munich after losing to England in the first round, in dire need for its first points in the tournament. Meanwhile, Slovenia managed to get a surprising point against Denmark. A victory against Serbia would secure the team's place in knock-outs.

Slovenia opened the scoring in the second half, with Zan Karnicnik, after a brilliant ball recovery followed by a quick counterattack. Serbia's efforts finally paid off as they earned a corner to set up for Jovic's header.

England 1-1 Denmark: England leaves frustrated over failing to secure its place in last 16 as Group C rivals draw in Frankfurt

Harry Kane opened the scoring for England on 18', but Denmark quickly reacted with an amazing shot from outside the box by Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand.

Despite the evident frustration, the Three Lions top Group C with Denmark and Slovenia two points behind, followed by Serbia. To reach the knockouts, England now needs only one point against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Spain 1-0 Italy: Defending champions give in to Spain's dominating play

After dominating most of the game, La Roja only earned a score in the second half, securing its place in last 16 of Euro 2024. Defending champion Italy's own Riccardo Calafiori unluckily pushed the ball into his own net.