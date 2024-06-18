San Jose Sharks hire first Jewish NHL head coach in over 30 years

The San Jose Sharks have made a historic appointment by naming Ryan Warsofsky as their head coach, marking the first time in over 30 years that a National Hockey League (NHL) team will be led by a Jewish coach.

At 36, Warsofsky is not only the youngest head coach in the league but also faces the significant task of turning around the fortunes of a team that finished last in the NHL standings last season.

"This is an exciting time for myself, my family, and the Sharks organization to move forward," Warsofsky said in an emotional press conference on Monday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802804690570387793 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

His leadership will be immediately tested with the Sharks holding the top pick in the upcoming NHL draft, a crucial decision for the team’s future.

Warsofsky's rise to head coach is a notable addition to the growing Jewish presence in the NHL.

This season, the league featured at least 15 Jewish players, including stars like Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman and the Hughes brothers, Jack, Luke, and Quinn. The Sharks also have Jewish player Luke Kunin on their roster.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732900757161087056 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Originally from Marshfield, Massachusetts, Warsofsky’s Jewish heritage is rooted in his father’s side of the family. His brother David, a former NHL player, revealed on the "Menschwarmers" podcast by the Canadian Jewish News that their family celebrated Hanukkah with their grandparents, reflecting their Jewish traditions.

After a brief professional playing stint in 2011-2012 across various lower-level leagues in the U.S. and the Netherlands, Warsofsky transitioned to coaching.

His coaching career began as an assistant at Division III Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. He then moved to minor league teams, where he spent five seasons, including two as head coach, before advancing to the American Hockey League (AHL).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1786962208930279823 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the AHL, Warsofsky led two different teams over four seasons, securing two championships. In 2022, he joined the Sharks as an assistant coach and served as an assistant coach for Team USA in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, where the team finished fourth.

The last Jewish head coach in the NHL was Bob Plager, who briefly led the St. Louis Blues during the 1992-1993 season.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1781406160634917003 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Before Plager, Cecil Hart was a prominent Jewish coach, guiding the Montreal Canadiens to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 1930 and 1931.

The NHL’s Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s most valuable player, is named after Hart's father, David.