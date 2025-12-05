Trump awarded inaugural FIFA peace prize for ending Gaza war

U.S. President Donald Trump was awarded the new FIFA peace prize at the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday.

A video shown at the ceremony prior to the presentation celebrated the leader for ending the war in Gaza and trying to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, had been heavily favored to win the newly created FIFA prize after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had made it clear that he believed Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” Infantino said.

Trump told reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center that he didn’t know whether he was going to get the award, and added, “I don’t need prizes. I just want to save lives.”

FIFA has described the prize as one that rewards “individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

Trump thanked his family, including his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the leaders of the other two host nations, saying the coordination with the countries has been “outstanding.”