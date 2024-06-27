Washington Wizards trade Israeli forward Deni Avdija to Portland Trail Blazers

In a major NBA trade move, the Washington Wizards have reportedly agreed to trade Israeli forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In return, the Wizards will receive guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Avdija, standing at 6-foot-9, was drafted ninth overall in 2020 from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He is coming off a stellar season, averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. His significant improvement earned him a sixth-place finish in the Kia Most Improved Player voting.

Last October, Avdija signed a four-year, $55-million contract extension with the Wizards, keeping him under contract through the 2027-28 season. His performance this past season as a full-time starter saw him setting career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and shooting percentages.

The trade allows Portland to utilize some of its surplus draft picks while adding a talented 23-year-old rotation player to its roster.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Blazers, who are rebuilding after the Damian Lillard era, finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-61 record and hold the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Avdija will join a promising young core in Portland, which includes 20-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson, 21-year-old guard Shaedon Sharpe, 25-year-old guard Anfernee Simons, and 25-year-old center Deandre Ayton. Additionally, the Trail Blazers have added UConn center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

For Washington, this trade signifies a further roster reset as they prepare to use the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Brogdon, a seasoned guard on an expiring contract, could provide veteran leadership to a young Wizards squad or potentially be involved in another trade.