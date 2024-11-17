Zelenskyy says war will 'end sooner' with Trump as U.S. president

The Russian military on Sunday launched what president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "a massive combined attack" across the country. In his post on X, the leader of Ukraine spoke of 120 missiles and 90 drones launched in different regions of the country.

Two people were killed in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, by a drone attack. Six others were wounded, including two children.

“The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from strikes and falling debris,” said Zelenskyy.

Emergency power outages were reported in the Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions shortly after the strikes, the private energy provider DTEK stated on Telegram.

The attack comes as the Ukraine-Russia war approaches the 1,000-day mark. The Russian troops continue to make slow advances in apparent anticipation of the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's next move.

AP / Evan Vucci 2019 ©

Earlier, Trump said that he would end the war in Ukraine in one day. If he decides to cut military aid to Ukraine and push the parties to negotiations, Moscow could leverage the slow yet consistent gains its army has made recently.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s push for peace negotiations "is finding growing acceptance among Ukraine’s European allies, who increasingly worry that time isn’t on Ukraine’s side in the war."

The shift appears to be acknowledged in Kyiv. Zelenskyy stated that he is confident the war with Russia will “end sooner” with Trump as the U.S. president.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, adding that Ukraine "must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means."