At least four people were killed in Russia's overnight attack with Shahed drones on Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, also writing on Telegram, also said four people died at the scene of one attack, at least three of them drivers of emergency vehicles killed after they had arrived at the scene and a new strike occurred.

Due to the attacks, 350,000 residents of the country's second largest city are said to be experiencing energy outage after the strikes, according to Ukraine's Energy Ministry.

According to Terekhov, five drone strikes took place overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X (formerly Twitter): "A strike on Kharkiv, just an ordinary apartment building. With three Shaheds. A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists attacked again."

"As a result of the attack, 4 people were killed. Among them were our rescuers: Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov and Volodymyr Matiushenko. A civilian, Zoia Bondiukova, was also killed. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. More than 10 people were injured, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone.